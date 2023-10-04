Search

Lifestyle

Hira Mani sends pulses racing with latest sizzling pictures

Maheen Khawaja
09:56 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Hira Mani sends pulses racing with latest sizzling pictures
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)

Hira Mani, the iconic Pakistani actress and television sensation, has long been celebrated for her impeccable style and magnetic presence. Recently, she ignited a social media frenzy with a sassy photoshoot that featured her poised beside a bathtub, dressed in a stunning ivory gown.

The online realm erupted with excitement as Mani unveiled a series of captivating photos, gracing a sumptuous backdrop while adorned in an enchanting ivory dress. The gown's intricate details and flowing contours harmonized seamlessly with her resplendent allure.

The choice of ivory as her color palette exuded an aura of sophistication and timeless grace, rendering her an ethereal vision, akin to a reverie brought to life.

While the ivory dress alone was sufficient to turn heads, what truly elevated the photoshoot to an extraordinary level was Hira's distinctive choice of prop – a bathtub. In the images, she perched gracefully on the tub's edge, one leg elegantly crossed over the other, her expression a captivating blend of confidence and sass.

Fans and followers flooded the comment sections with words of admiration and applause.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696431732-7380.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696431738-5696.jpeg

On the acting front, Hira was recently seen in Ghalati, Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Hum Dono, and Kalank.

WATCH — Hira Mani shares another set of candid BTS from USA trip

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:52 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan's new wedding pictures surface online

02:07 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

10:19 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Mathira paints the town red in latest New York trip

08:26 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Hira Mani shares another set of candid BTS from USA trip

05:41 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Saba Qamar looks smoking hot as "space siren" in latest photos

08:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Sajal Aly looks ravishing in red in latest BTS video

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

What is the Cricket World Cup trophy made of, and what is its worth?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: