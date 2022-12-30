Zara Noor Abbas performs Umrah, shares heartwarming pictures

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood doll-faced actress Zara Noor Abbas as she recently performed Umrah. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress who has been happy both in her professional and private life decided to perform the religious duty to attain utter joy and peace in life.

Setting a positive example for her 5.8 million followers on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star expressed how she felt ecstatic visiting the Kaaba.

For starters, Umrah is a religious duty for Muslims that is voluntarily carried out by those who wish to perform.

The Lamhay diva also shared scintillating pictures from her pilgrimage. Taking to Instagram, the Khamoshi famed actress wrote, "Allah Hu Akbar. The feeling of completion - the real truth of our existence. No words can describe what I have experienced. May Allah invite everyone of us to perform Umrah/Hajj to HIS house again and again. Ameen."

Many A-list celebrities including Maya Ali, Sadaf Kanwal, Momal Sheikh, Muniba Mazari, and many others congratulated the Badshah Begum star. Social media users also chimed in to congratulate Abbas.

On the work front, Abbas was recently seen in Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum, Chhalawa, and Parey Hut Love.