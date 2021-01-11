Veena Malik files Rs1b defamation suit against ex-husband

Veena Malik has filed a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Asad Khattak, demanding Rs1 billion for running a 'smear campaign' against her.

Malik stated that her ex-husband is involved in propaganda against causing loss of her reputation, goodwill, loss to business opportunities and mental torture.

Malik filed the lawsuit in district and sessions court through advocate Anjum Hameed. In her defamation suit, she had sought Rs 500 million as loss of reputation or goodwill, Rs 400 million as loss of business opportunities, Rs 80 million as loss of contracts and Rs 20 million as compensatory damages for mental torture from Khattak.

Previously in November 2020, Khattak filed a Rs 500 million defamation suit against the actress, accusing her of unlawfully keeping their children in Pakistan. Malik’s lawyer said that Khattak raised the issue of the children’s custody because Malik had demanded he return Rs 80 million that he took from her to start his own business when the couple was still together, reported SAMAA TV.

The 36-year-old actress said that the children were handed over through the court and maintains that Khattaks false allegations are affecting her reputation.

Malik and Khattak got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai. Later in 2017, they called it quits ending three years of their marriage. They are parents to two children, Abram Khan Khattak and daughter Amal Asad Khan Khattak.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Nov-2020/asad-khattak-serves-rs500-million-defamation-notice-to-veena-malik