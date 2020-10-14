Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories

Apple just unveiled its iPhone 12 series and people have the funniest things to say about it.

Including two basic models and two Pro models, the hashtags regarding the new iPhone dominates Twitter and people are trolling the tech giant for not including the charger or headphones with such a pricey gadget.

The iPhone mini along with iPhone 12 will have 64, 128 and 256 GB of storages while the Pro model also includes 512GB variant.

Price for the basic model is likely to start from $799 (roughly PKR 131,000), while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could begin at $999 and followed by top of the line variant at $1,099.

Here's what people have to say:

Apple not including chargers with the new iPhone? Nandos charging for Peri Tamer? What is actually next at this point — NICKSY (@_Nicksy) October 13, 2020

Apple not including chargers with the new iPhone? Nandos charging for Peri Tamer? What is actually next at this point — NICKSY (@_Nicksy) October 13, 2020

iphone 12: Can I copy off you?

iphone 5: Sure but just change it up a

bit so it doesn't look obvious

iphone 12: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wcDC0NA3L6 — DhruvPawar (@DhruvPa14021230) October 14, 2020

New iPhone payment options - pic.twitter.com/by9umIUUgb — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) October 14, 2020

niggas gonna drop $1500 on the new iphone just to use twitter, safari, snapchat, instagram and listen to music — kordell (@koordell) October 13, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!