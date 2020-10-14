Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories

03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 12 series and people have the funniest things to say about it.

Including two basic models and two Pro models, the hashtags regarding the new iPhone dominates Twitter and people are trolling the tech giant for not including the charger or headphones with such a pricey gadget.

The iPhone mini along with iPhone 12 will have 64, 128 and 256 GB of storages while the Pro model also includes 512GB variant.

Price for the basic model is likely to start from $799 (roughly PKR 131,000), while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could begin at $999 and followed by top of the line variant at $1,099.

Here's what people have to say:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

