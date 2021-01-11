Here's how social media responded to Indian Stock Exchange's tweet on ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy

NEW DELHI – National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India was under fire on Sunday after some bold and "breathtaking" photos of Bollywood actor Mouni Roy were shared on its official Twitter handle.

The post, which remained on NSE page for seven hours, showed Roy in black sleeveless top with seductive hastags like #sexydiva, #hotgirl, and #mouniroyhot.

The stock exchanged later deleted the tweet and offered apology for the "human error" in a statement on Twitter.

"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25pm. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.

Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) January 9, 2021

Soon after, the apology tweet went viral, garnering hilarious memes and jokes.

