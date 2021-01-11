WhatsApp chief ‘clears the air’ on new privacy policy

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart clarified issued several tweets on Sunday, in an attempt to clear the air regarding the debate going on for the past week on the messaging app’s newly issued privacy policy.

He said WhatsApp wanted to keep its users’ data safe and was promoting its new policy of end-to-end encryption. He said with this new encryption, no one, not even WhatsApp or Facebook could listen in to the users’ calls or messages. He said the company valued its users’ security and would continue to make policies that could help its users protect their privacy.

With end-to-end encryption, we cannot see your private chats or calls and neither can Facebook. We’re committed to this technology and committed to defending it globally. You can read more here: https://t.co/YpR5RaGoW1 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) January 8, 2021

He made it clear that the new policy did not change how WhatsApp shared its consumers’ details with Facebook.

It's important for us to be clear this update describes business communication and does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook. It does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) January 8, 2021

Cathcart said his company issued the new policy for businesses and how people used the app to communicate with businesses.

Also businesses want tools to quickly and effectively respond to those messages. It’s too hard today and features like Shops and Pay can help people buy things they want from businesses on WhatsApp. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) January 8, 2021

The head of the messaging app said the policy was meant to keep them ahead of their competition. He said his company valued their clients’ despite opposition. He added that WhatsApp would continue to provide secure communication to its clients.

We’re proud of the service we offer, and we’ll continue to develop technology and practices to provide private, secure communications for as many people as we can. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) January 8, 2021

What’s worth noticing is that he did not speak about how or what data WhatsApp was sharing with Facebook or third party companies. He also did not mention rising public concern about their personal data being sold by Facebook and its companies to ad networks.