Elon Musk urges people to use Signal over WhatsApp New Policy

CALIFORNIA – Tesla co-founder and the world’s richest man Elon Musk has recommended shifting over Signal Application over the new privacy policy of messaging application Whatsapp.

Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old entrepreneur urged his followers to use the messenger app ‘Signal’.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

It’s all started with a recent notification from Whatsapp about the new privacy policy.

The notification informed users of an update in the way user data is handled by the platform, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage, and the company partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Product. It further alerted users that they need to agree to the new terms and policy by 8 February 2021 in order to continue using the application.

The recent tweet and the new update make a lot of people switching towards the Signal platform.

‘Signal’ is a popular messaging service created by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. The app offers one-to-one and group chats, files attachment, voice notes, images, and videos, and others.

Earlier, Elon Musk, the chief of electric automaker Tesla, has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on the planet.