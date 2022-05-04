WhatsApp allows users to add up to 32 people to one voice call
WhatsApp has introduced another feature, allowing users to add up to 32 people at a time to one voice call.
The Meta-owned messaging app made the announcement in a tweet, stating: “Now you can put 32 of your favorite people in ONE voice call”.
“Sharing good news with your whole family means hearing all the joy and laughter in one easy call,” it added.
Pro-tip: Now you can put 32 of your favorite people in ONE voice call.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 3, 2022
In March, WhatsApp introduced a new security feature 'Code Verify' for its web/desktop clients.
The new feature is basically a web browser extension that will detect whether the code of the WhatsApp web version being used by its clients has been altered by hackers. It has been launched in collaboration with cloud flare.
When Code Verify successfully confirms no alteration in your web version, it means that your version is not under influence of any malicious entity.
After installing the extension, the new security feature will work automatically once user stats using the WhatsApp web.
According to WABetainfo, rhe users will receive three different messages following Code Verify screening to inform users about status of the version they are using.
A green icon on 'Code Verify' confirms that the users are using integrated WhatsApp web version while the red icon informs users about failure of cod validation.
Furthermore, the orange circle depicts possible risk in the web version.
