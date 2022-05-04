‘Big announcement’ – Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas across Pakistan

Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is all set to released in cinemas across Pakistan.

Oscar-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who is part of the series directorial team, made the announcement on Instagram.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for #Pakistan!! We are bringing Ms.Marvel to theaters across the country!!” she wrote.

The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios will release the web series through their licensee HKC Entertainment.

Disney and Marvel will be specially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows:

Episode 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June

Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June

Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on 14th July.

This decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), into the MCU.

“The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera. Disney and Marvel did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country,” Chinoy concluded.