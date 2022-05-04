‘Big announcement’ – Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas across Pakistan
Share
Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is all set to released in cinemas across Pakistan.
Oscar-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who is part of the series directorial team, made the announcement on Instagram.
“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for #Pakistan!! We are bringing Ms.Marvel to theaters across the country!!” she wrote.
The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios will release the web series through their licensee HKC Entertainment.
Disney and Marvel will be specially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows:
Episode 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June
Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June
Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on 14th July.
View this post on Instagram
This decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), into the MCU.
“The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera. Disney and Marvel did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country,” Chinoy concluded.
Ms Marvel: Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as ... 10:47 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
After a long wait, we finally know who will be the MCU's Kamala. Marvel studio has tapped newcomer Iman Vellani to ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Dr Murtaza Syed appointed new governor of Pakistan’s central bank02:30 PM | 4 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz phones tri-Services Chiefs to extend Eid greetings01:45 PM | 4 May, 2022
- ‘Big announcement’ – Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas across ...01:01 PM | 4 May, 2022
- WhatsApp allows users to add up to 32 people to one voice call12:10 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Pakistan hockey team beat Spain by 4-1 as Europe tour underway11:32 AM | 4 May, 2022
- Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate Eid with kids in cute ...02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022