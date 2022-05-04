Dr Murtaza Syed appointed acting governor of Pakistan’s central bank
02:30 PM | 4 May, 2022
Dr Murtaza Syed appointed acting governor of Pakistan’s central bank
ISLAMABAD – Dr Murtaza Syed, senior most deputy governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has been appointed as acting governor of the central bank after Dr Reza Baqir’s three-year term expired today (May 4).

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in a tweet. 

“As the term of Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir has come to an end, as per law the senior most Deputy Governor takes over until,” he wrote.

He said that Dr Murtaza Syed is an eminently qualified economist with rich experience of working with International Monetary Fund (IMF). “I wish him the best in his new role,” Miftah Ismail concluded.

On Tuesday, the finance minister praised Reza Baqir, who was appointed as SBP governor in 2019 for his service to Pakistan. 

“I want to thank Reza for his service to Pakistan. He is an exceptionally qualified man and we worked well during our brief time together. I wish him the very best,” the minister said in a tweet.

