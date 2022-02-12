How much the State Bank Governor gets paid in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Alike the top bureaucrats, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor is also on a hefty salary as he draws Rs2.5 million per month, a document issued by the Finance Division revealed.

The central bank issued the document in response to questions moved by PML-N Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui in the Upper House of parliament.

The Finance Division of SBP cited that Reza Baqir, who had eighteen years of experience with the International Monetary Fund, had been appointed under Section 10(3) of the SBP Act.

Reza receives an annual increment of 10 percent his monthly salary while a furnished and maintained State Bank House was arranged for accommodation.

He also gets two "fully maintained chauffeur driven vehicles" with a petrol ceiling of 600 liters each as follows; 1,800CC local assembled car with the option to buy on book value, 1,600CC local assembled car, per the document.

It also added that the utility expenses of the SBP governor, including electricity, gas, water, and fuel for a standby generator, are provided by the government while 75 percent of the education tuition for the governor's children is also covered.

SBP Governor is entitled to "reimbursement of actual salary paid for up to four servants of Rs18,000/head with periodic reviews of the subsidy by the HR committee as per requirement".

He also gets a security system, in addition to full medical facilities. The traveling allowance is also added in perks while post-retirement benefits are also listed.