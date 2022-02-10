Federal govt announces 15pc increase in govt employees' salaries
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Federal govt announces 15pc increase in govt employees' salaries
Share

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan-led federal government has announced a 15 percent increase in salaries of Grade 1 to 19 employees.

The Ministry of Finance announced the development late Wednesday saying that 15 percent Disparity Allowance will be given to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to Grade-19 from next month.

The report of the Pay Commission is awaited to include the allowance in the basic salary of the employees, it said while the provinces have been advised to announce the allowance for employees.

The disparity allowance will be applicable from March 1 while a summary of Time Scale Promotion is also on cards, per reports.

PM Imran announces 15% raise in salaries of FC, ... 03:05 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced an increase of 15 percent in salaries of troops of ...

MoF further added that the decision about the up-gradation of public sector employees – like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa employees – will be taken in April this year. The Pay and Pension Commission will decide to integrate ad-hoc relief and allowance in salaries, the Finance Ministry said.

Will raise salaries of govt employees in next ... 10:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has assured that salaries of government employees will be increased ...

More From This Category
Murad Saeed named ‘best minister’ as PM Imran ...
11:48 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
FBR initiates inquiry against TikToker Hareem Shah
10:49 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight: ...
10:26 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,914 new infections, ...
09:28 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over hijab ban in ...
12:12 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Former Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf ...
10:37 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syeda Tuba takes ‘Khula’ from Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain
11:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr