Federal govt announces 15pc increase in govt employees' salaries
ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan-led federal government has announced a 15 percent increase in salaries of Grade 1 to 19 employees.
The Ministry of Finance announced the development late Wednesday saying that 15 percent Disparity Allowance will be given to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to Grade-19 from next month.
The report of the Pay Commission is awaited to include the allowance in the basic salary of the employees, it said while the provinces have been advised to announce the allowance for employees.
The disparity allowance will be applicable from March 1 while a summary of Time Scale Promotion is also on cards, per reports.
MoF further added that the decision about the up-gradation of public sector employees – like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa employees – will be taken in April this year. The Pay and Pension Commission will decide to integrate ad-hoc relief and allowance in salaries, the Finance Ministry said.
