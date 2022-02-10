FBR initiates inquiry against TikToker Hareem Shah

KARACHI – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated an inquiry into Hareem Shah’s tax affairs and summoned the social media star on February 17.

Reports in local media said the Income Tax Intelligence Unit has directed Fizza Hussain aka Hareem Shah to appear in person before the deputy director next week.

A notice issued by federal law enforcement agency cited “In case of failure to comply with this notice, this office will be constrained to enforce your attendance under the powers vested u/s 176(4) of the income tax ordinance, 2001 read with section 32 of the code of the Civil Procedure, 1908.

It also added that the Court may compel the attendance of any person to whom a summon has been issued for that purpose may issue a warrant for his/her arrest…”

Earlier, Sindh High Court restricted the Federal Investigation Agency from taking action against Shah in a money laundering case.

Federal investigators approached the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to freeze all bank accounts held by the TikTok star and launched action against her social media accounts with the help of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

FIA officials earlier approached British National Crime Agency to request the body to investigate after video evidence showed the scandalous celebrity confessing to carrying large sums of currency to Britain.

Shah, while flaunting the cash stacks, revealed that she has lately taken a flight to the UK and even though she arrived safely, she realised that a hefty amount of cash isn't allowed to be taken on UK flights. “If you are travelling from Pakistan to UK then be careful. I think you can carry about 2000 pounds and if you would exceed the limit then the staff would bother you.”

As the officials took notice, Shah then claims that her earlier clip shaming authorities for not detecting her leaving the country with lots of cash, was just a ‘joke’ as she doesn't know anything about money laundering.

“I was just posing with a friend's cash, cash that would soon be deposited”, she said.