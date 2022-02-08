Shocking revelations made in police report about Hareem Shah’s husband

TikTok star Hareem Shah continues to shock the netizens with shocking revelations as this time around, her husband Bilal Shah paves his way to the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

The controversy queen's husband was dismissed from Sindh police in 2021 due to his involvement in criminal activities, according to a Geo News report.

In the investigation report, Hareem’s husband had been performing duties as a police constable in Sindh police since October 1, 2021. He had been dismissed from service on charges of extortion, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

After receiving information about his criminal activities, SSP Headquarters South Irfan Zaman had launched an inquiry against Bilal Shah on September 21, 2021. Three show-cause notices had been served on Shah but he did not submit a reply to any of them.

During his service, Shah had been deployed for security duty at Bilawal House where he managed to take pictures with many important political figures.

Earlier, he had been living in a slum area of Qayyumabad. Later, he moved to Defence, a posh area of the metropolis. A sacked police constable’s lavish lifestyle, precious watch and Vigo car have surprised the officials.

Moreover, Shah’s brother had also been dismissed from service on the charges of having contacts with drug peddlers. He was also arrested by Korangi Industrial area police for allegedly selling drugs.