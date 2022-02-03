Altaf Hussain earns Hareem Shah’s respect after London meetup!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani social media sensation Hareem, who remained in news for all the wrong reasons, sparked another debate as she met MQM founder Altaf Hussain outside a London court on Wednesday.

Following the money laundering probe over illegal currency, Tik Tok star met Altaf Hussain – the most wanted terrorists of the country, listed in the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Red Book.

In the viral clips shared by a correspondent of a local news outlet, Shah can be seen approaching MQM leader outside of the Kingston-upon-Thames crown court in the British capital.

Hareem Shah thanks Altaf Hussain @AltafHussain_90 for greeting her nicely, showing respect and praying for her pic.twitter.com/SJTYRobK3j — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 2, 2022

Shah told a Pakistani news channel that she was taking a stroll outside of the court when she spotted media personnel and that the casual meetup with Altaf was by coincidence only.

She revealed when the MQM leader went outside of the court after the hearing and she approached him, while party leaders restricted her. Altaf then stood up from his chair and told his men not to stop me, she said while adding that the Britain-based politician prayed to God to ease my difficulties.

Shah was reportedly astounded to find out that the MQM supremo already knew who she was. She said I am not aware that he knows about my case with the federal investigators but he prayed for me, and I really felt good about it.

“I don’t know MQM leaders, however, I respect him [Altaf Hussain], she said while adding that the way he treated me, he earned my respect.

Hussain is a respected elder for me, and his prayers mean a lot, Hareem said while mentioning to keep him in prayers to get an acquittal in the hate-speech trial.