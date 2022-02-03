'Badshah Begum' - Zara Noor Abbas drops first teaser of upcoming drama
The upcoming drama serial Badshah Begum's first teaser has been released and needless to say, the gripping plot and pleasing aesthetics are garnering a lot of popularity.

Featuring the beautiful and super talented Zara Noor Abbas, the short teaser gives a quick dive into Abbas playing a queen worth fearing in regal attire as she embraces her power and sits on a throne.

"Honour is always associated with a woman and it's always a woman who has to sacrifice. Maybe that's why this throne needs only a woman," the Ehd e Wafa star said in the clip.

“Hum aurtain kisi ki jageer naheen, keh hum per Shartain Aur Baaziaan lagayee jayein “[We women are not someone's property that we have conditions attached and people betting on us].", the Phaans star captioned.  

The upcoming drama has a star-studded cast including talented actors like Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.

The drama will air on Hum TV and is a joint collaboration between Momina Duraid Productions and Rafay Rashdi Productions.

It has been written by Saji Gul who also wrote O Rangreza (2017) starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Moreover, Badshah Begum was originally a film but was later turned into a television series project.

