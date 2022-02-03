Pakistani designer HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue'

Pakistan's ace couturier and entertainment host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has many jewels to his crown, but recently he was over the moon after getting featured in Vogue.

Expressing his happiness, the fashion designer took to his Instagram handle and share the news as he penned a gratitude note for achieving the honour of introducing his country’s traditions to the world.

His stunning bridal designs which were made for a businesswoman Umber Ahmed’s wedding were mentioned in one of the world’s most famous fashion magazines, Vogue.

"Thank you VOGUE for featuring me and my designs today and for also celebrating what I've always strived to bring to the forefront of the International Fashion community; our beautiful and timeless Pakistani Traditions.”, he wrote.

Moreover, HSY also shared a short video as he marked the unforgettable moment of his career with his mother and team cheering upon him.

“To see my Mama and my HSY family beaming with pride and joy is everything for me,I'm so grateful for all the messages of love and appreciation we have been receiving for being featured in Vogue; a magazine i have grown up reading and learning from,” he wrote.

“This country has given me everything. Couldn't be prouder today to see the world read about our traditions, craft and values,” he concluded.

On the work front, HSY has been highly praised for his performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.