‘Modi could visit Pakistan If things improve amid ongoing backdoor diplomacy’

LAHORE – Unofficial influentials from Pakistan and India are engaged in backchannel diplomacy amid renewed effort to ease longstanding tensions, Pakistani business magnate Mian Mansha said in a recent gathering.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mansha claims that backchannels are working between the two arch-rivals that will hopefully yield good results.

The back door contacts of non-governmental persons may bear fruit and if things move as planned, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Islamabad.

Mansha, while stressing thaw, advised the two countries to resolve their disputes and start a trade to fight poverty in the region. Shedding light on the dark side of the ongoing rivalry, he said “the country may face disastrous consequences if the economy does not improve, ”.

He stressed improving trade relations with New Delhi saying a ‘regional approach to economic development is the way to go’. Comparing the situation with World War, he said Europe fought two great wars, but ultimately settled for peace and regional development.

Trade relations between the two sides have been suspended since August 2019 when New Delhi revoked the law providing special status or autonomy to occupied Kashmir.

Mansha went on to say that ‘progressive, market-oriented policies’ were the key to success. Adding that the South Asian country can truly achieve rapid growth through price control to capital market operations, reducing trade barriers and minimizing state influence on the economy.

He said the good deeds of the state should be appreciated. It is good that motorways were built in the country, development work was carried out expeditiously, but the state should focus on the sectors on which billions of rupees are being lost annually, the billionaire opined.

He also advised for privatization of all airports, saying Pakistan’s national flag carrier would boost their efficiency and standards, and the sector would become economical.

Last year, Pakistan and India recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control and agreed to address the ‘core issues’ that could undermine peace and stability.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by the militaries of the neighboring countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their directors-general military operations (DGMOs).

Meanwhile, Islamabad earlier said it is ready to engage in dialogue with New Delhi if its eastern neighbor is willing to revisit its recent actions in the occupied territory of Kashmir.

“If India is willing to revisit some of the decisions that they took on August 5, 2019, Pakistan will be more than happy to engage, sit and talk out our differences and sit and, through a dialogue, resolve the outstanding issues,” FM Qureshi said in an interview with foreign publication.