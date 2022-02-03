Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress
Lollywood diva Momal Sheikh is one of the beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars however, this time the fashionista has been trolled for her bold dressing.
The Yaariyan actor is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.
This time around, she treated her fans with stunning pictures where the 35-year-old looked ethereal as she was donned a beautiful yellow dress for IPPA Awards 2021.
Despite giving major style goals in her latest pictures, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors.
On the work front, Momal Sheikh has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dil-e-Momin.
