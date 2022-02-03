Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress
Share

Lollywood diva Momal Sheikh is one of the beautiful actresses of Pakistan who dazzles in all of her avatars however, this time the fashionista has been trolled for her bold dressing.

The Yaariyan actor is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

This time around, she treated her fans with stunning pictures where the 35-year-old looked ethereal as she was donned a beautiful yellow dress for IPPA Awards 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

Despite giving major style goals in her latest pictures, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

On the work front, Momal Sheikh has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Dil-e-Momin.

Ayeza Khan gets trolled for claiming to use 'less ... 03:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work, drop-dead gorgeous looks and acting ...

More From This Category
Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her ...
04:37 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Pakistani designer HSY celebrates getting ...
03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
'Badshah Begum' - Zara Noor Abbas drops first ...
01:44 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
‘Parizaad’ receives ‘phenomenal’ praise ...
02:26 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Altaf Hussain earns Hareem Shah’s respect after ...
01:17 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek into her birthday ...
09:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her melodious voice
04:37 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr