Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her melodious voice
Lollywood diva Nimra Khan is undoubtedly a star performer who has amassed a loyal fan following due to her beautiful looks and charming persona.
Now, it seems that the Bano star is dazzling her fan following with her vocal talent. The 30-year-old was spotted in a BTS video from talkshow Time Out with Ahsan Khan where she showcased her brilliant singing skills.
Channelling the Queen of Pop Nazia Hassan, Nimra won hearts as she left the admirers nostalgic whilst singing the iconic song Disco Deewane.
Nimra Khan is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Uraan, Meherbaan, Khoob Seerat and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.
is all set to star in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
