Asrar Shah enchants the audience by singing Parizaad's OST at finale's premiere

Blockbuster drama serial Parizaad continues to wreak havoc online despite its groundbreaking finale and epic conclusion.

Celebrities and audiences alike have heaped praises of the drama and the latest star to express their adoration for the drama is acclaimed singer-songwriter Asrar Shah.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, the O Mastanay singer left everyone awestruck as he sang the drama's OST live in his magical voice at the premiere of the last episode.

For the unversed, Parizaad's OST was also originally sung by Asrar and it has gained massive popularity among fans. The song was composed by Waqar Ali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem, the blockbuster drama Parizaad held its massive audience captive due to its incredible story and unconventional developments.

Apart from the stellar performances and great narrative, the drama stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Mashal Khan and many more.

The finale was screened in cinemas a few days earlier than the TV airing. The last episode left its admirers heaving a sigh of relief as Parizaad finally got the happy ending he deserved.