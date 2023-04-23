Watch how Lollywood stars dressed up for Eid ul Fitr

While Muslims are celebrating Eid ul Fitr around the world, the competition for serving the best Eid outfits is all-time high, and even celebrities are competing to take the prize. The joyous occasion saw Lollywood actors and stars preparing for the big day from Chand Raat. Here is a list of a few Pakistani stars who set the bar even higher for Eid this year.

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar donned an exquisite piece by designer Uzma Babar, wavy hair, and minimal makeup. The Fraud actress complemented the look with statement earrings and a watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik showed PDA with the former's two-color pink and blue kameez and embroidered white pants while Asser kept it simple with white shalwar kameez with a black coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

Mira Sethi

Eid may not be on Wednesday but Mira Sethi definitely wore pink! Sethi chose a classic combination of pink tones and a pink flower in her hair to serve looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi)

Meesha Shafi

Meesha Shafi kept it chic with her checkered sari and a casual crop top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meesha Shafi (@meesha.shafi)

Yashma Gill

Ishq Munafiq diva Yashma Gill stole the show with her traditional look of beige peshwas and a hot pink dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Nida Yasir

Pakistani Host, Nida Yasir, aced a burnt orange attire, while her husband Yasir and son twinned with blue shalwar kameez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

The mommy of two, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, went for a simple burnt orange dress while her princely-looking boys wore white shalwar kameez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana complemented each other in black and white 'fits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari went for cooler tones in the hot weather. Ansari chose a white shalwar kameez, whereas the bubbly girl Aly chose a lighter blue shade for her Eid look.