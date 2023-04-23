Hania Aamir's Eid outfit exudes Disney princess vibes

The bubbly girl of Lollywood, Hania Aamir, has proven yet again that she is the true internet queen. With her recent social media post, the gorgeous diva has everybody gasping owing to her breathtaking beauty and fair as a fairy complexion, not to forget her impeccable sartorial choice for the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The Mere Humsafar famed actress took to Instagram and posted a carousel of scintillating glimpses of her meethi Eid and excused herself for not blessing the feeds of her fans because she was busy "devouring sawaiyyan." Aamir herself felt like Disney princess Jasmine in her elegant attire.

The Parwaaz Hay Junoon star looked effortlessly sublime in an exclusively embellished custom pishwas by designer Faiza Saqlain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Social media users showed love for Aamir under her post.

On the work front, the actress is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.