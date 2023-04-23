Hania Aamir's Eid outfit exudes Disney princess vibes

The bubbly girl of Lollywood, Hania Aamir, has proven yet again that she is the true internet queen. With her recent social media post, the gorgeous diva has everybody gasping owing to her breathtaking beauty and fair as a fairy complexion, not to forget her impeccable sartorial choice for the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
The Mere Humsafar famed actress took to Instagram and posted a carousel of scintillating glimpses of her meethi Eid and excused herself for not blessing the feeds of her fans because she was busy "devouring sawaiyyan." Aamir herself felt like Disney princess Jasmine in her elegant attire.
The Parwaaz Hay Junoon star looked effortlessly sublime in an exclusively embellished custom pishwas by designer Faiza Saqlain.
Social media users showed love for Aamir under her post.
On the work front, the actress is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
