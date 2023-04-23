‘Dissolve assemblies in May, hold elections in July,’ Imran Khan tells rulers

LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the government should dissolve assemblies in May and then hold talks for elections in July this year.

In an interview to ARY News on Sunday, the former prime minister said that Punjab elections would not be delayed beyond May 14 in any case. He said he had mandated PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold talks with the ruling coalition on the general elections, but nobody has contacted him in this regard so far.

Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as chairman, said his house was attacked recently and there was a plan to kidnap him. He said that his party men were arrested in the past, but now they were being kidnapped.

Khan said it was understandable why the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was running from elections; it was broken inside.

Khan once again said that PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif was given guarantees that Imran Khan and the PTI would be eliminated.

“After failing to have me disqualified in the foreign funding case,” Khan said, “they are now trying to have me disqualified in the Toshakhana case.”

Answering a questions about nomination of the next chief minister of Punjab, Khan said no name for Punjab chief minister’s office has been finalised so far. He said that Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Hammad Azhar were his key federal ministers therefore he would not assign them to Punjab. He said that Usman Buzdar was appointed the Punjab chief minister during PTI’s last stint in power because nobody opposed his appointed.

In response to a question about his past mistakes, Khan said he paid a heavy price for his mistakes and learned a lot from them. He said he would not trust anyone after becoming the prime minister of Pakistan for the second term. He said that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa broke his trust.