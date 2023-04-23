‘Dissolve assemblies in May, hold elections in July,’ Imran Khan tells rulers

LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the government should dissolve assemblies in May and then hold talks for elections in July this year.
In an interview to ARY News on Sunday, the former prime minister said that Punjab elections would not be delayed beyond May 14 in any case. He said he had mandated PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold talks with the ruling coalition on the general elections, but nobody has contacted him in this regard so far.
Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as chairman, said his house was attacked recently and there was a plan to kidnap him. He said that his party men were arrested in the past, but now they were being kidnapped.
Khan said it was understandable why the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was running from elections; it was broken inside.
Khan once again said that PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif was given guarantees that Imran Khan and the PTI would be eliminated.
“After failing to have me disqualified in the foreign funding case,” Khan said, “they are now trying to have me disqualified in the Toshakhana case.”
Answering a questions about nomination of the next chief minister of Punjab, Khan said no name for Punjab chief minister’s office has been finalised so far. He said that Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Hammad Azhar were his key federal ministers therefore he would not assign them to Punjab. He said that Usman Buzdar was appointed the Punjab chief minister during PTI’s last stint in power because nobody opposed his appointed.
In response to a question about his past mistakes, Khan said he paid a heavy price for his mistakes and learned a lot from them. He said he would not trust anyone after becoming the prime minister of Pakistan for the second term. He said that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa broke his trust.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
