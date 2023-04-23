Search

PakistanTop News

‘Dissolve assemblies in May, hold elections in July,’ Imran Khan tells rulers

Web Desk 09:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2023
‘Dissolve assemblies in May, hold elections in July,’ Imran Khan tells rulers
Source: Imran Khan (Twitter)

LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Sunday the government should dissolve assemblies in May and then hold talks for elections in July this year.

In an interview to ARY News on Sunday, the former prime minister said that Punjab elections would not be delayed beyond May 14 in any case. He said he had mandated PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold talks with the ruling coalition on the general elections, but nobody has contacted him in this regard so far.

Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as chairman, said his house was attacked recently and there was a plan to kidnap him. He said that his party men were arrested in the past, but now they were being kidnapped.

Khan said it was understandable why the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was running from elections; it was broken inside.

Khan once again said that PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif was given guarantees that Imran Khan and the PTI would be eliminated.

“After failing to have me disqualified in the foreign funding case,” Khan said, “they are now trying to have me disqualified in the Toshakhana case.”

Answering a questions about nomination of the next chief minister of Punjab, Khan said no name for Punjab chief minister’s office has been finalised so far. He said that Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Hammad Azhar were his key federal ministers therefore he would not assign them to Punjab. He said that Usman Buzdar was appointed the Punjab chief minister during PTI’s last stint in power because nobody opposed his appointed.

In response to a question about his past mistakes, Khan said he paid a heavy price for his mistakes and learned a lot from them. He said he would not trust anyone after becoming the prime minister of Pakistan for the second term.  He said that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa broke his trust.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI’s Instagram lead abducted from Lahore: Imran Khan

04:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Consensus still missing on elections as SC adjourn plea for simultaneous polls in Pakistan

11:05 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

PTI issues ticket holders’ list for Punjab elections

10:30 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Supreme Court takes up defence ministry’s petition seeking elections in one go today

11:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Ejaz Chaudhary ‘demands’ Rs10m from PTI ticket aspirant to meet Imran Khan, leaked audio clip reveals

09:46 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Defence Ministry moves Supreme Court to hold elections in one go

09:21 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan begins evacuation of stranded citizens from conflict-hit ...

09:41 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: