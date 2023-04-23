Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all set to direct documentary on Diane von Fürstenberg

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been selected to direct a new documentary about the life of Diane von Fürstenberg, a pioneering fashion designer who gained fame for her women’s wrap dress.
The documentary, of which release date and title have yet to be announced, will be featured on Hulu. Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Academy Award-winning director for documentaries such as Saving Face and A Girl in the River, will co-direct the film with Trish Dalton.
Using archival footage and intimate interviews, the documentary will explore the life and career of von Fürstenberg, who established a multi-million-dollar fashion empire in an industry traditionally dominated by men.
"I first met DVF in 2012 and was immediately drawn to her remarkable story...For the better part of the last year, Trish my co-directing partner and I have been embedded in her world, combing through her archives and charting her journey & we are excited to share it with the world!"
In a recent Instagram post, Obaid-Chinoy described the project as an "incredible journey" and praised von Fürstenberg as a "true legend" whose story of perseverance and global leadership needs to be shared now more than ever.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (@sharmeenobaidchinoy)
Born in Belgium, von Fürstenberg started designing clothes for women in the 1970s, a year after she married Prince Egon von Fürstenberg. Following their divorce in 1983, she moved to New York, where her company's flagship store is located. Her designs have been worn by influential women such as Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.
The documentary will be produced by Sutter Road Picture Company and Particle Projects, with additional producers Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Tracy Aftergood, Obaid-Chinoy, and Sean Stuart. Meanwhile, Obaid-Chinoy is also making history as the first South Asian woman to direct a new Star Wars film, co-writing the script with Damon Lindelof. The film is currently in the scripting stage, and it will be the first major big-screen release for the entertainment company since 2019's Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, as the studio has shifted focus to TV projects such as The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor in recent years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,686
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.