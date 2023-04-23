Search

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all set to direct documentary on Diane von Fürstenberg

Maheen Khawaja 11:37 PM | 23 Apr, 2023
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all set to direct documentary on Diane von Fürstenberg
Source: Sharmeen Obaid (Instagram)

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been selected to direct a new documentary about the life of Diane von Fürstenberg, a pioneering fashion designer who gained fame for her women’s wrap dress.

The documentary, of which release date and title have yet to be announced, will be featured on Hulu. Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Academy Award-winning director for documentaries such as Saving Face and A Girl in the River, will co-direct the film with Trish Dalton.

Using archival footage and intimate interviews, the documentary will explore the life and career of von Fürstenberg, who established a multi-million-dollar fashion empire in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

"I first met DVF in 2012 and was immediately drawn to her remarkable story...For the better part of the last year, Trish my co-directing partner and I have been embedded in her world, combing through her archives and charting her journey & we are excited to share it with the world!"

In a recent Instagram post, Obaid-Chinoy described the project as an "incredible journey" and praised von Fürstenberg as a "true legend" whose story of perseverance and global leadership needs to be shared now more than ever.

Born in Belgium, von Fürstenberg started designing clothes for women in the 1970s, a year after she married Prince Egon von Fürstenberg. Following their divorce in 1983, she moved to New York, where her company's flagship store is located. Her designs have been worn by influential women such as Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.

The documentary will be produced by Sutter Road Picture Company and Particle Projects, with additional producers Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Tracy Aftergood, Obaid-Chinoy, and Sean Stuart. Meanwhile, Obaid-Chinoy is also making history as the first South Asian woman to direct a new Star Wars film, co-writing the script with Damon Lindelof. The film is currently in the scripting stage, and it will be the first major big-screen release for the entertainment company since 2019's Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, as the studio has shifted focus to TV projects such as The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor in recent years.

Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

