Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 24, 2023

Web Desk 08:37 AM | 24 Apr, 2023
Daily Horoscope – April 24, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Today, you have to confess your mistakes in settling all business issues. Take care of your parents and kids who aspire to spend time with you. Plan wisely new profit seeking prospects. Enjoy leisure with friends.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you should start a new promise with yourself .Remember to accomplish all pending tasks. Be confident and vigilant to perceive dangers in new investment .Be committed and targeted to new tasks assigned. Be friendly with friends and known.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will be full of energy all the time, still you have to pay attention to your diet. In such a situation, stay away from stale food and do not miss your food even by mistake. Try to keep consuming fruits in between as much as possible. It can be easy for you to buy many important things.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, your confidence may also be increased. Due to your good health, you can take special care of your health and can start any venture. You have to need to take good food and drink regularly. It’s high time to avoid the consumption of cold things. Be conscious and disciplined.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your chances will be made for unexpected party. Where in the process of having more fun than necessary, you will spoil your health. The members of the house can also be very happy with the purchase of your new goods. Arguments with younger members of the house will create annoyance in your mind throughout the day.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you seem to be overacting over the issues of self-pride and prestige. Enjoy aesthetic sense with different tools of art and literature. Be creative and artistic to portray various aspects of life. Feel responsible and strong.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you should take all friends on great day of cousin’s wedding. You will make other feel high sense of love and charm. Your logical choices you make today could be the game-changer and will save your money. Trust in your innate abilities and high ambition in life.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you will have to  remain composed and calm after the announcement of results. Be honest and determined to plan a very feasible and doable plan. Your beloved will be happier to see her precious gift. Try to pardon others on for past conduct.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you will find yourself in chaotic conditions. You need to make a note of every pending thing and should make sure nothing gets missed out. Your efforts will incite you to keep functioning better and effectively. Be honest and bold.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

It’s time to start new goals and targets to achieve today. There are the best chances to approach the person you’ve been eyeing for a while. Make a positive impression by putting on your most assured face right now. Feel loved and owned.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today is the day to spice things up if your love life. It may be felt like lately a little boring and stale. So, if you’re feeling brave, but try to be  advance for  Planning  an intimate evening with a candlelit meal and relaxing music. Stay calm and strong.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, your immune system may be very weak. You should also avoid treating every problem yourself at home. You may increase massive improvement in your financial condition. Try to involve in some yoga and meditation for spiritual calmness.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope –22 April 2023

09:05 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 20th April 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvNZ: Pakistan take on New Zealand in final T20I today

10:10 AM | 24 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 24, 2023

08:37 AM | 24 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: