Mahmood Aslam furious at death rumours

A social media user posted a fake news on Wednesday night about veteran actor Mahmood Aslam's passing, causing distress to his fans and loved ones.
In response, the Bulbulay actor posted a video to refute the claims and assure everyone he was doing perfectly fine. He condemned the spread of false information and urged people to verify the news before sharing it online.
Aslam later took to Instagram to address the rumours himself. In the one-minute video clip, he declared, "I am Mahmood Aslam, breathing, fit, and alive in front of you." He expressed disappointment at the false news circulating about his demise and urged people to refrain from spreading such rumours without confirming their authenticity.
He went on to express that while spreading such insensitive news may provide entertainment for some, it can be deeply distressing for the actor's friends, family, and fans. He urged people to consider the potential emotional impact on those related to the individual before sharing unverified news. The actor emphasized that while it may be acceptable to post about individuals who have passed away, posting fake news about those who are still alive is unacceptable.
He appealed to the individuals behind the fake news to stop their malicious attempts, highlighting the serious consequences their actions can have on others. He requested that people think twice before sharing such false information, emphasizing that it is not a joke and can have a detrimental effect on fans and families. Aslam ended his message by asking for prayers for himself and for those who spread the rumours about his death.
Sadly, this is not the first time celebrities have been targeted with death hoaxes. In 2020, false reports of popular singer Alamgir's passing were circulated, causing great distress to his fans and loved ones. Veteran TV star Bushra Ansari spoke out against the rumours by contacting Alamgir and sharing a video of their conversation, confirming that the singer was alive and in good health.
