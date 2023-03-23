Search

LifestyleVideos

Mahmood Aslam furious at death rumours

Maheen Khawaja 04:54 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Mahmood Aslam furious at death rumours
Source: Mahmood Aslam (Instagram)

A social media user posted a fake news on Wednesday night about veteran actor Mahmood Aslam's passing, causing distress to his fans and loved ones.

In response, the Bulbulay actor posted a video to refute the claims and assure everyone he was doing perfectly fine. He condemned the spread of false information and urged people to verify the news before sharing it online.

Aslam later took to Instagram to address the rumours himself. In the one-minute video clip, he declared, "I am Mahmood Aslam, breathing, fit, and alive in front of you." He expressed disappointment at the false news circulating about his demise and urged people to refrain from spreading such rumours without confirming their authenticity.

He went on to express that while spreading such insensitive news may provide entertainment for some, it can be deeply distressing for the actor's friends, family, and fans. He urged people to consider the potential emotional impact on those related to the individual before sharing unverified news. The actor emphasized that while it may be acceptable to post about individuals who have passed away, posting fake news about those who are still alive is unacceptable.

He appealed to the individuals behind the fake news to stop their malicious attempts, highlighting the serious consequences their actions can have on others. He requested that people think twice before sharing such false information, emphasizing that it is not a joke and can have a detrimental effect on fans and families. Aslam ended his message by asking for prayers for himself and for those who spread the rumours about his death.

Sadly, this is not the first time celebrities have been targeted with death hoaxes. In 2020, false reports of popular singer Alamgir's passing were circulated, causing great distress to his fans and loved ones. Veteran TV star Bushra Ansari spoke out against the rumours by contacting Alamgir and sharing a video of their conversation, confirming that the singer was alive and in good health.

Ayesha Omar wishes actors were getting 'only a percentage' of revenue earned by 'Bulbulay'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl

02:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Twitterati praises IHC for upholding death sentence in Noor Mukadam murder case

08:22 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Atif Aslam turns 40 today

07:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Politicians, celebrities grieved over Qavi Khan’s death

10:05 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Naeem Abbas Rufi reveals Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert charges

03:22 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Sajjad Ali addresses rumours of abandoning long-lost sister

05:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan decides to form special task force to tackle anti-army ...

08:32 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: