Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's 'Fitoor'
Web Desk
08:34 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's 'Fitoor'
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas was one of the aspiring actors who were roped in to star in one of the Bollywood films but couldn't avail the golden opportunity.

However, the Alvida star has starred in popular Indian films like Creature 3D, Jaanisaar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM).

In a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the 39-year-old handsome actor revealed whether he would like to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Replying to the fan's query, he revealed that he was offered a role in the Bollywood movie Fitoor, which was to be shot in that part of the disputed territory.

The Koi Chand Rakh actor said that the film's director Abhishek Kapoor waited for his visa for the film for nine months, but then Imran found out that he can't go there.

It should be noted that the Bollywood film Fitoor was released in 2016 and the Indian film starred Aditya Roy Kapoor along with Katrina Kaif.

Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, ... 11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas passed away on Wednesday. He announced her death in an Instagram ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to ...
04:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday ...
03:23 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Sonia Mishal looks stunning on her Nikkah ceremony
02:51 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Ex-wives Syeda Bushra and Tuba Anwar react to ...
06:41 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Dania Shah allows Aamir Liaquat Hussain for ...
02:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to ...
09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's 'Fitoor'
08:34 PM | 12 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr