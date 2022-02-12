Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's 'Fitoor'
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas was one of the aspiring actors who were roped in to star in one of the Bollywood films but couldn't avail the golden opportunity.
However, the Alvida star has starred in popular Indian films like Creature 3D, Jaanisaar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM).
In a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the 39-year-old handsome actor revealed whether he would like to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir.
Replying to the fan's query, he revealed that he was offered a role in the Bollywood movie Fitoor, which was to be shot in that part of the disputed territory.
The Koi Chand Rakh actor said that the film's director Abhishek Kapoor waited for his visa for the film for nine months, but then Imran found out that he can't go there.
It should be noted that the Bollywood film Fitoor was released in 2016 and the Indian film starred Aditya Roy Kapoor along with Katrina Kaif.
Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, ... 11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Mother of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas passed away on Wednesday. He announced her death in an Instagram ...
