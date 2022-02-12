Pakistani, Saudi flags hoisted in Red Sea to mark signing of ‘Green Pact’ (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were hoisted in deep sea, marking the launch of a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries to protect nature and control pollution.

Pakistan's Federal Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam shared on Twitter a video showing two people diving in the Red Sea with flags of their countries in their hands.

“Diving in #RedSea #NationalPark to kick start the #Pakistan #Saudia #GreenPact signed this week signaling cooperation on #Forests #PollutionControl and #Marine area conservation,” Amin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Islamabad and Riyadh signed the “Green Pact” to collaborate on nine key areas to protect nature and control pollution.

Following the agreement, Malik Amin stated the move will cement the green visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Province Mohammad Bin Salman.

Last year in October, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the Middle East Green Initiative Summit organised by Saudi Arabia where both sides agreed to cooperate on environment-related projects.

Malik Amin Aslam said: “This is an umbrella memorandum of understanding and a wide-ranging document, which has been signed for the first time between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to establish partnership in green programmes.”

He revealed that Saudi environment minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli signed the MoU on behalf of the kingdom.

Under the MoU, both countries will jointly work in different areas, including biodiversity and forestation. He said that collaborative efforts will aim to curb pollution and toxic waste.

Aslam said the kingdom had invited Pakistani experts working on the billion-tree tsunami project in order to finalise the plantation plan for Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudis were very keen to use their wastewater for plantation in the urban areas.

“We have also discussed Miyawaki forest technique with them which we have successfully implemented in Pakistan and which uses very little water and suits the Saudi environment,” he told the media.

The PM’s adviser expressed the hope the cooperation would open a new chapter in Saudi-Pak relations.