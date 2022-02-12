Pakistani, Saudi flags hoisted in Red Sea to mark signing of ‘Green Pact’ (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were hoisted in deep sea, marking the launch of a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries to protect nature and control pollution.
Pakistan's Federal Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam shared on Twitter a video showing two people diving in the Red Sea with flags of their countries in their hands.
“Diving in #RedSea #NationalPark to kick start the #Pakistan #Saudia #GreenPact signed this week signaling cooperation on #Forests #PollutionControl and #Marine area conservation,” Amin wrote on Twitter.
Diving in #RedSea #NationalPark to kick start the #Pakistan #Saudia #GreenPact signed this week signaling cooperation on #Forests #PollutionControl and #Marine area conservation pic.twitter.com/pxtwme8nEk— Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) February 12, 2022
Earlier this week, Islamabad and Riyadh signed the “Green Pact” to collaborate on nine key areas to protect nature and control pollution.
Following the agreement, Malik Amin stated the move will cement the green visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Province Mohammad Bin Salman.
Last year in October, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the Middle East Green Initiative Summit organised by Saudi Arabia where both sides agreed to cooperate on environment-related projects.
Malik Amin Aslam said: “This is an umbrella memorandum of understanding and a wide-ranging document, which has been signed for the first time between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to establish partnership in green programmes.”
He revealed that Saudi environment minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli signed the MoU on behalf of the kingdom.
Under the MoU, both countries will jointly work in different areas, including biodiversity and forestation. He said that collaborative efforts will aim to curb pollution and toxic waste.
Aslam said the kingdom had invited Pakistani experts working on the billion-tree tsunami project in order to finalise the plantation plan for Saudi Arabia.
He said that Saudis were very keen to use their wastewater for plantation in the urban areas.
“We have also discussed Miyawaki forest technique with them which we have successfully implemented in Pakistan and which uses very little water and suits the Saudi environment,” he told the media.
The PM’s adviser expressed the hope the cooperation would open a new chapter in Saudi-Pak relations.
Foreign investors to hold Pakistan Climate ... 01:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has announced to organise ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- PSL7, Match 18 – Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by five ...11:25 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan Army chief spends a day with troops who repulsed Panjgur ...09:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani, Saudi flags hoisted in Red Sea to mark signing of ‘Green ...09:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Sports complex in Lahore's posh area rocked by allegations of sexual ...08:54 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's ...08:34 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to fans' query about ...04:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday pictures go viral03:23 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Sonia Mishal looks stunning on her Nikkah ceremony02:51 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022