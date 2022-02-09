Foreign investors to hold Pakistan Climate Conference next month

KARACHI – The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has announced to organise “Pakistan Climate Conference 2022” next month to help the country formulate a comprehensive plan to deal with the environmental challenges.

Despite contributing about one percent to global greenhouse gas emission, Pakistan is among the country most vulnerable to the climate change.

According to a UN report, Pakistan is among the top 10 countries that have paid huge price due to climate disaster since 2020.

OICCI President Ghias Khan addressing a press conference said that the climate conference is being held to United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) hosted by Britain in Glasgow last year. He said that the conference will be held on March 16, 2022.

“The event is meant to formulate a comprehensive plan for the government,” Arab News quoted the chamber’s president as saying.

“Pakistan’s contribution to climate change is negligible,” he continued. “Yet, it is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate hazards. It is our major responsibility to come up with solutions to the problem along with the rest of the world.”

He announced that leading climate experts, policymakers from across the world will attend the event to help the country devise suitable police to prevent climate disasters in Pakistan.

Khan said that the event will also help Pakistan meet the goals it was given at COP26.

The goals include reducing the country’s missions to 50 percent and achieve 60% renewable energy by 2030.

In addition to that, Pakistan has also decided to work on clean transportation by bringing 30 percent electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.

In a video message played out during the news conference, PM’s aide on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood hoped the conference would help Pakistan develop a plan that would make it possible for the country to meet its global climate commitments.