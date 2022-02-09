Pakistan eases Covid-linked travel restrictions on inbound passengers

02:38 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Pakistan eases Covid-linked travel restrictions on inbound passengers
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has abolished the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) condition for all passengers arriving in the country through air and land routes.

The aviation authority made the announcement on Twitter while sharing some details of the revised policy for inbound passengers.

PCCA said this exemption will not apply to deportees travelling without mandatory pre-boarding negative PCR and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals.

Pakistan reports highest daily Covid death toll ... 09:28 AM | 9 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since October as 50 people died ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Air Force all set to induct first batch ...
02:08 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Foreign investors to hold Pakistan Climate ...
01:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Muskan Khan: Pakistan slams India for terrorising ...
02:58 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Afzal ...
12:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
PAKvAUS: Pakistan names 16-player squad for Test ...
12:24 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Sehat Card in Faisalabad
11:46 AM | 9 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!
04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr