Pakistan eases Covid-linked travel restrictions on inbound passengers
02:38 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has abolished the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) condition for all passengers arriving in the country through air and land routes.
The aviation authority made the announcement on Twitter while sharing some details of the revised policy for inbound passengers.
PCCA said this exemption will not apply to deportees travelling without mandatory pre-boarding negative PCR and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals.
Pakistan reports highest daily Covid death toll ... 09:28 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since October as 50 people died ...
