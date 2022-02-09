Pakistan reports highest daily Covid death toll in four months
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since October as 50 people died in the last 24 hours, the NCOC's platform shows Wednesday morning.

According to the last available figures from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 4,253 people contracted the novel disease in the last 24 hours while the national positivity ratio soared to 8.2 percent.

The overall death toll has now surged to 29,601 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,470,161. Pakistan conducted a total of 51,749 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the number of patients in critical care was 1,731.

Around 5,109 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,354,298. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 86,262.

As many as 554,012 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 491,518 in Punjab, 205,505 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,161 in Islamabad, 34,910 in Balochistan, 41,068 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,987 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,285 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,927 in Sindh, 6,076 In KP, 990 in Islamabad, 764 in Azad Kashmir, 372 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

