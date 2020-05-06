CM Punjab opts to help artists facing financial crisis due to coronavirus lockdown

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday (yesterday) has decided to help artists facing a financial crisis due to coronavirus lockdown in the country.

According to details, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government will financially assist 3,000 artists. Will provide Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 to the artists for their help, he added.

Earlier in April 2020, the federal government had decided to launch a relief package for unemployed people and small business traders, who are facing financial problems due to lockdown that has been imposed to control the coronavirus.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar had addressed a media conference following the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) a relief package worth Rs75 billion had been proposed under the Ehsaas program to help daily wagers and those who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

Also, On 5th May, Tuesday (yesterday), the federal cabinet had decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said. Shibli revealed the gesture has been made in view of the prevalent situation and difficulties faced by the people.

The federal cabinet also allowed export of hand sanitizers made in the South Asian country, the minister said while briefing media in Islamabad on decisions made in the cabinet meeting.

