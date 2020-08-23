Only 10,694 active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The number of patients recovered from Covid-19 infection in Pakistan has reached 275,836.

According to the latest statistics, there are now only 10,694 active cases in the country.

During the last twenty-four hours, 591 new cases surfaced with 4 deaths reported while 24,956 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.

Four new deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total virus-related fatalities to 6,235.