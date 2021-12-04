Pakistan reports 8 deaths, 431 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD − At least 8 people died of the novel disease while 431 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,761 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,286,453.

Pakistan conducted a total of 47,084 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.91 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 858. Around 189 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,245,344.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 12,348.

As many as 476,494 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,379 in Punjab, 180,254 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,848 in Islamabad, 33,491 in Balochistan, 34,574 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,035 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,622 in Sindh, 5,858 in KP, 958 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

