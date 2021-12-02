India confirms first two cases of #Omicron variant

NEW DELHI – India has detected two confirmed cases of new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa earlier this month, prompting various countries to impose travel restrictions.

India has become the 30th country in the world to report the coronavirus strain that was found in Karnataka state. One of the patient is a foreign national.

The Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told media that identities of the patients will not be disclosed for now to protect their privacy.

He said that all people who came in contact with the two men have been traced and are being tested, adding that both have developed mild symptoms.

"We need not panic about Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings," NDTV quoted Agarwal as saying.

Early indications have suggested the heavily-mutated Omicron may be more contagious than previous variants.