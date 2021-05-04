Pakistan reports 3,377 coronavirus infections, 161 deaths over 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 161 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,377 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,310 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 837,523.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,018 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 733,062. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 86,151, and the positivity rate dropped at 8.98 percent.

Statistics 4 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,587

Positive Cases: 3377

Positivity % : 8.98%

Deaths : 161 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 3, 2021

At least 286,521 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 308,529 in Punjab 120,590 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 76,492 in Islamabad, 22,664 in Balochistan, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,330 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,683 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,678 in Sindh, 3,423 in KP, 693 in Islamabad, 487 in Azad Kashmir, 239 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 37,587 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,965,68 since the first case was reported.