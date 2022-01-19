Shehbaz Sharif contracts coronavirus again

LAHORE – PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus once again.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday revealed that Sharif’s Covid-19 test comes positive, saying the former CM Punjab has quarantined himself at his residence.

Aurangzeb also mentioned that doctors have advised the seasoned politician to rest and to abstain from all activities. She also urged the nation to pray for Shehbaz’s health.

Earlier in June 2020, PML-N leader had tested positive for the novel virus and a month later PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharif is the latest among several politicians who have tested positive for the infection during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus. Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood contracted the novel disease.

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan have shot up from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 6, according to official figures released Wednesday morning, as the Omicron variant pushes infections across the country.

Amid the alarming trend, the country registered a positivity ratio at 9.48pc as more than 5,00 new cases were detected on Wednesday.

Covid infections are doubling every week on average in the South Asian country and could strain the country’s healthcare system in near future. The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has also expressed concerns regarding the worsening Covid situation in the country.