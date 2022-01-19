Pakistan reports over 5,000 Covid cases for the second straight day
Coronavirus positivity rate climbs up to nearly 10pc
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported more than 5,000 new Covid cases for the second day running as the Omicron variant of the novel virus continues to push infection rates across the Pakistan.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 8 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus while 5,472 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio increased to 9.48 percent. In the alarming trend, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,037 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,338,993.
Statistics 19 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 19, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,669
Positive Cases: 5472
Positivity %: 9.48%
Deaths :8
Patients on Critical Care: 908
Pakistan conducted a total of 57,669 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 908. Around 628 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,265,239.
As many as 509,308 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 455,499 in Punjab, 182,619 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 112,557 in Islamabad, 33,744 in Balochistan, 34,811 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,455 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,091 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,709 in Sindh, 5,965 in KP, 969 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.
