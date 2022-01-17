Pakistan successfully completes trial of Chinese herbal medicine for Covid treatment

10:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Pakistan successfully completes trial of Chinese herbal medicine for Covid treatment
KARACHI – Pakistani health authorities say they have successfully completed clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine meant for treatment of Covid-19.

The announcement came on Monday as Pakistan enters the fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of Covid-19 patients in China.

"Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

The trials were conducted on 300 patients who were treated at home, and would work on mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, Dr Raza Shah, principal investigator in the trials, told reporters, adding that the efficacy rate was around 82.67%.

The trials were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 4,340 COVID-19 cases, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period in three months. Karachi, the country's largest city, recorded a positivity rate - the percentage of tests coming back positive - of 39.39% at the weekend, the highest so far.

"In the last seven days, Covid cases in Pakistan have increased by 170% while deaths have also increased by 62%," the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response, said in a tweet on Monday.

