Pakistan successfully completes trial of Chinese herbal medicine for Covid treatment
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani health authorities say they have successfully completed clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine meant for treatment of Covid-19.
The announcement came on Monday as Pakistan enters the fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of Covid-19 patients in China.
"Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.
The trials were conducted on 300 patients who were treated at home, and would work on mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, Dr Raza Shah, principal investigator in the trials, told reporters, adding that the efficacy rate was around 82.67%.
The trials were approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan.
On Monday, Pakistan reported 4,340 COVID-19 cases, the highest recorded in a 24-hour period in three months. Karachi, the country's largest city, recorded a positivity rate - the percentage of tests coming back positive - of 39.39% at the weekend, the highest so far.
"In the last seven days, Covid cases in Pakistan have increased by 170% while deaths have also increased by 62%," the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response, said in a tweet on Monday.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Gold price surges by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan10:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan successfully completes trial of Chinese herbal medicine for ...10:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
-
- U19 World Cup: Pakistan set 316-run target for Zimbabwe09:47 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Kazakhstan ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s role in ...09:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks05:34 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Sania Mirza all praise for the lovely bond between Anushka Sharma and ...07:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Ayesha Omar spotted enjoying vacations in Dubai04:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021