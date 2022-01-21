FBR imposes 17% sales tax on bakeries, restaurant and caterers
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased sales tax rate on supply of food stuff by restaurants, bakeries, caterers and sweetmeats shops to 17 percent.
The FBR on Thursday issued Circular No. 07 of 2022 to explain amendment introduced in the Sales Tax Act, 1990, through Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022.
Earlier, the tax body was receiving 7.5% tax on food, food stuff and sweetmeats supplied by restaurants, bakeries, caterers and sweetmeats shops.
“Through Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022, serial No. 64 of Eighth Schedule of Sales Tax Act, 1990 has been omitted; now these products shall be chargeable to tax at 17 per cent under the VAT regime,” read the notification.
The FBR further explained that services mentioned under Serial No. 1 of the Schedule to ICT Service Ordinance, 2001 by hotels, motels, guest houses, marriage halls and lawns (by whatever name called) including ‘pandal’ and ‘shamiana’ services, clubs including race clubs, and caterers shall continue to be chargeable to tax at 16 per cent, local media reported.
Pakistan increases tax on mobile phone recharge 10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The federal government has decided to charge 15 percent withholding tax on every prepaid mobile phone ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- FBR imposes 17% sales tax on bakeries, restaurant and caterers09:20 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
-
- NCOC decides to close schools with high Covid positivity rate across ...08:23 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani man arrested in Kyrgyzstan for attempting to rape fellow ...08:00 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani engineer-turned-security guard wins Dh100,000 in Dubai draw07:35 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities condemn tragic Lahore blast04:49 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Why did Princess Diana express interest in interfaith marriage and ...07:13 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- 11 Pakistani films to be screened at Dubai Expo Film Festival05:14 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021