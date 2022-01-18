Pakistan increases tax on mobile phone recharge
10:20 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Pakistan increases tax on mobile phone recharge
KARACHI – The federal government has decided to charge 15 percent withholding tax on every prepaid mobile phone recharge.

Reports said that consumers will have to pay Rs9.03 withholding tax on recharge of Rs100.

Meanwhile, cellular companies have announced charging consumers additional taxes. Following the development, consumers will get a net balance of Rs86.03 instead of Rs90.91.

The move will help the government to generate additional revenue of Rs43 billion, Geo News reported. 

