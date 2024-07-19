Search

New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

09:31 AM | 19 Jul, 2024
New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jacked up fares for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system by Rs5 per stop.

A notification shared by provincial authorities shows minimum fare at Rs20, with the maximum fare capped at Rs60. The revised fare structure details the new pricing: a 5-kilometre journey now costs Rs20, up from Rs15. For distances of 10-15 km, the fare has increased to Rs35. A 15-20 km journey now costs Rs40.

Distance Old Fare  Revised Fare 
0-5 km 15 20
10-15 km 30 35
15-20 km 35 40
20-25 km 40 45
25-30 km 45 50
30-35 km 50 55
35-40 km 55 60
Category Fare/Discount
Minimum Fare Rs 20
Maximum Fare Rs 60
Senior Citizens (60+) 50% discount with special cards
Children under 5 Free travel with parents

For trips of 20-25 km, the fare is now Rs45, and for 25-30 km, it is Rs50. The fare for a 30-35 km journey is now Rs55, and for 35-40 km, it has increased to Rs60.

Additionally, authorities have announced a 50 per cent discount for citizens over 60, who will receive special cards to avail the concession. Children under 5 years old can travel for free with their parents.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a high-speed public transportation system featuring dedicated infrastructure to provide faster and more efficient service compared to traditional buses. BRT systems include dedicated lanes, specialized stations, level boarding, off-board fare collection, and larger, more frequent vehicles.

Mobile phone, BRT services suspended in Peshawar for Muharram processions

