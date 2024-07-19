New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jacked up fares for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system by Rs5 per stop.
A notification shared by provincial authorities shows minimum fare at Rs20, with the maximum fare capped at Rs60. The revised fare structure details the new pricing: a 5-kilometre journey now costs Rs20, up from Rs15. For distances of 10-15 km, the fare has increased to Rs35. A 15-20 km journey now costs Rs40.
|Distance
|Old Fare
|Revised Fare
|0-5 km
|15
|20
|10-15 km
|30
|35
|15-20 km
|35
|40
|20-25 km
|40
|45
|25-30 km
|45
|50
|30-35 km
|50
|55
|35-40 km
|55
|60
|Category
|Fare/Discount
|Minimum Fare
|Rs 20
|Maximum Fare
|Rs 60
|Senior Citizens (60+)
|50% discount with special cards
|Children under 5
|Free travel with parents
For trips of 20-25 km, the fare is now Rs45, and for 25-30 km, it is Rs50. The fare for a 30-35 km journey is now Rs55, and for 35-40 km, it has increased to Rs60.
Additionally, authorities have announced a 50 per cent discount for citizens over 60, who will receive special cards to avail the concession. Children under 5 years old can travel for free with their parents.
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a high-speed public transportation system featuring dedicated infrastructure to provide faster and more efficient service compared to traditional buses. BRT systems include dedicated lanes, specialized stations, level boarding, off-board fare collection, and larger, more frequent vehicles.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
