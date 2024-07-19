New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jacked up fares for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system by Rs5 per stop.

A notification shared by provincial authorities shows minimum fare at Rs20, with the maximum fare capped at Rs60. The revised fare structure details the new pricing: a 5-kilometre journey now costs Rs20, up from Rs15. For distances of 10-15 km, the fare has increased to Rs35. A 15-20 km journey now costs Rs40.

Distance Old Fare Revised Fare 0-5 km 15 20 10-15 km 30 35 15-20 km 35 40 20-25 km 40 45 25-30 km 45 50 30-35 km 50 55 35-40 km 55 60

Category Fare/Discount Minimum Fare Rs 20 Maximum Fare Rs 60 Senior Citizens (60+) 50% discount with special cards Children under 5 Free travel with parents

Additionally, authorities have announced a 50 per cent discount for citizens over 60, who will receive special cards to avail the concession. Children under 5 years old can travel for free with their parents.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a high-speed public transportation system featuring dedicated infrastructure to provide faster and more efficient service compared to traditional buses. BRT systems include dedicated lanes, specialized stations, level boarding, off-board fare collection, and larger, more frequent vehicles.