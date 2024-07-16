Mobile phone, BRT services suspended in Peshawar for Muharram processions

PESHAWAR – Mobile phone and BRT services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city will remain suspended on Muharram 9 and 10 as authorities have announce security measures for Muharram 9 processions.
CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan has issued the security plan for the holy month of Muharram, stating that 14,000 security personnel will be deployed on Muharram 9 and 10.
He said that Androon city will be totally sealed during these two days. Authorities are also monitoring routes of Muharram processions through CCTV cameras.
Under the security plan, snipers will be deployed on buildings along the processions’ routes while drone cameras will also be used for the monitoring.
The BRT service will be restored in Peshawar from Thursday.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.