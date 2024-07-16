Mobile phone, BRT services suspended in Peshawar for Muharram processions

PESHAWAR – Mobile phone and BRT services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city will remain suspended on Muharram 9 and 10 as authorities have announce security measures for Muharram 9 processions.

CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan has issued the security plan for the holy month of Muharram, stating that 14,000 security personnel will be deployed on Muharram 9 and 10.

He said that Androon city will be totally sealed during these two days. Authorities are also monitoring routes of Muharram processions through CCTV cameras.

Under the security plan, snipers will be deployed on buildings along the processions’ routes while drone cameras will also be used for the monitoring.

The BRT service will be restored in Peshawar from Thursday.