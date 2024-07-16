US expresses concern over Pakistan govt’s decision to ban PTI

The United States on Tuesday expressed concern over the Pakistan government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concern during a press briefing when asked about the 'possible ban on PTI'.
Matthew Miller stated that they have seen the government statements regarding the ban on the political party and it seems that this might be the beginning of a complex political process. However, the US will continue to monitor this internal process and its decisions.
Miller further added that banning any political party is a cause for concern as it opposes human rights, freedom of expression, and the peaceful adherence to constitutional and democratic principles.
The State Department spokesperson emphasised that the US has always supported democratic processes, broader principles, and the rule of law, including measures for justice.
