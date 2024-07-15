Pakistan govt decides to ban Imran Khan's PTI for inciting mutiny

The government of Pakistan has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf from mainstream politics, the information minister Attaullah Tarar announced on Monday.
Information Minister said Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Insaf cannot move with each other. There is an impression that no one can lay a hand on PTI leaders and our patience and tolerance have been considered our weakness, he said.
Tarar called PTI founder a fascist ruler, saying their mothers and sisters were arrested in Imran Khan's regime.
He said that a review appeal will be filed against the decision of the Supreme Court, and the decision of the review rests with government and its allies.
The development comes days after Supreme Court issued a landmark verdict in favor of Imran Khan's party.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
