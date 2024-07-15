Pakistan govt decides to ban Imran Khan's PTI for inciting mutiny

The government of Pakistan has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf from mainstream politics, the information minister Attaullah Tarar announced on Monday.

Information Minister said Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Insaf cannot move with each other. There is an impression that no one can lay a hand on PTI leaders and our patience and tolerance have been considered our weakness, he said.

Tarar called PTI founder a fascist ruler, saying their mothers and sisters were arrested in Imran Khan's regime.

He said that a review appeal will be filed against the decision of the Supreme Court, and the decision of the review rests with government and its allies.

The development comes days after Supreme Court issued a landmark verdict in favor of Imran Khan's party.

More to follow...