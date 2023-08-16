Mir Ali Mardan Domki picked as Balochistan caretaker CM

QUETTA – The matter of Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister post has been settled as outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Khan Advocate reached a consensus.

Both sides agreed to appoint Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki as the interim chief minister of the country’s southwestern region.

On Tuesday, Mardan Domki called on caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq at Prime Minister’s office along with Jam Kamal.

The local legislature of Balochistan was dissolved after Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary moved by CM Bizenjo for its dissolution. With the assembly’s dissolution, the provincial cabinet has also been disbanded, and Bizenjo is set to shift power to caretaker setup.

Balochistan Assembly was last one to be dissolved after Sindh and National Assembly dissolved over completion of tenure.

Who is Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki?

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was born on 13 October 1972. He got his early education in Balochistan and completed his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad.

He started his career, serving as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi. His brother Dostin Domki has been a Member of Balochistan Assembly and Minister of State.