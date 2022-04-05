Russia announces resuming flights with ‘friendly’ countries including Pakistan

12:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Russia announces resuming flights with ‘friendly’ countries including Pakistan
MOSCOW – Russia is planning to lift restriction on flight operations with 52 countries after April 9 as part of its plans to relax Covid-19 related curbs.

The announcement was made by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday, stating that flights to and from Argentina, South Africa and other "friendly countries" will be resumed.

The friendly countries apparently include those who did not become the part of the Western sanctions on Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

The countries with which flights will be resumed include Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru and Pakistan, Arab News reported.

The prime minister also announced to end restrictions on travel across the land border between Russia and China.

It is pertinent to mention that Russia has banned airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in a tit-for-tat move after its aviation sector was slapped with multiple sanctions over Ukraine invasion.

