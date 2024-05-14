IHC restricts govt from blocking SIMs of non-filers

Islamabad High Court on Tuesday barred the federal government from blocking SIMs of the non-filers till May 27.
Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamir Faroor issued stay order on plea filed by telecom operator. The apex court of federal capital took up the petition challenging FBR's decision to block sims of non-filers.
It occurred days after Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and telecom operators agreed on blocking of SIMs of non-filers in latest push to end tax evasion.
The top tax collection authority and national telecom authorityannounced that telecos agreed to start the manual blocking process of SIMs in small batches until their systems are fully equipped to automate it.
Telecom companies assured Finance Minister that they will block 5,000 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns on daily basis. This assurance was given during a meeting at the Ministry of Finance, where tax authorities from the FBR, PTA, and telecom companies agreed to block SIMs of non-filers whose names appear in Income Tax General Order No 1 of 2024.
Mobile companies also started blocking SIMs in accordance with the FBR's order and have sent messages to non-filers regarding the blocking of SIMs. This collaboration aims to enhance tax collection and enforcement mechanisms in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.