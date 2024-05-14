IHC restricts govt from blocking SIMs of non-filers

Search

Source: File Photo

Islamabad High Court on Tuesday barred the federal government from blocking SIMs of the non-filers till May 27.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamir Faroor issued stay order on plea filed by telecom operator. The apex court of federal capital took up the petition challenging FBR's decision to block sims of non-filers. 

It occurred days after Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and telecom operators agreed on blocking of SIMs of non-filers in latest push to end tax evasion.

The top tax collection authority and national telecom authorityannounced that telecos agreed to start the manual blocking process of SIMs in small batches until their systems are fully equipped to automate it.

Telecom companies assured Finance Minister that they will block 5,000 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns on daily basis. This assurance was given during a meeting at the Ministry of Finance, where tax authorities from the FBR, PTA, and telecom companies agreed to block SIMs of non-filers whose names appear in Income Tax General Order No 1 of 2024.

Mobile companies also started blocking SIMs in accordance with the FBR's order and have sent messages to non-filers regarding the blocking of SIMs. This collaboration aims to enhance tax collection and enforcement mechanisms in Pakistan.
 

