Heera Mandi star Taha Shah's heartfelt reply to Yashma Gill goes viral

In a heartwarming exchange on social media, "Heera Mandi" star Taha Shah responded to actress Yashma Gill's admiration for his performance in the series. The interaction, which unfolded on Instagram, delighted fans as the two actors shared a moment of appreciation.

Yashma Gill, known for her roles in various Pakistani dramas, took to Instagram to express her praise for Taha Shah's portrayal in "Heera Mandi." In response, Taha Shah, showcasing humility and gratitude, thanked Yashma for her kind words. He expressed his appreciation with a simple yet heartfelt message, saying, "Thanks dude. Lots of love back from this side of the border."

Yashma Gill, evidently thrilled by Taha Shah's response, promptly shared the exchange with her followers on Instagram, adding to the excitement surrounding their interaction. The candid moment between the two actors resonated with fans, who eagerly joined in the conversation, celebrating the camaraderie between their favorite stars.

"Heera Mandi," a highly anticipated series exploring the intricacies of Lahore's red-light district, has garnered attention for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Taha Shah's portrayal in the series has earned him accolades from viewers and fellow industry professionals alike, further solidifying his position as a rising talent in the Pakistani entertainment industry.